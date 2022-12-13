Raleigh Chick-fil-A’s have helped donate more than 95,000 meals to area shelters (Katie Dickens/Jackson | Spalding for Chick-fil-A).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Raleigh have donated more than 95,000 meals to area shelters in its ‘Shared Table’ program this holiday season, a news release said.

The Chick-fil-A Shared Table, a program designed to provide food for children 18 years old and younger in crisis situations, partnered with Wrenn House — a homeless, runaway prevention program in the Triangle — to donate more than 95,000 meals to area shelters.

The 95,000 meals are part of the more than 235,000 total meals the program has provided those less fortunate in the past year and a half, the release said.

Chick-fil-A Capital Crossing and Chick-fil-A Falls Village are the Raleigh locations specifically participating in the donation efforts.