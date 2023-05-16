Police responding to a reported drowning call in the 5000 block of Evergreen Forest Way. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said one child is seriously injured after responding to a drowning call Tuesday morning.

Raleigh police said units were dispatched to the 5000 block of Evergreen Forest Way at 7:42 a.m. for a drowning call.

After arriving, they found a child with injuries. The juvenile was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

CBS 17 saw crime scene tape around the entrance of the property and around the clubhouse area where the pool is located.

Police responding to a reported drowning call in the 5000 block of Evergreen Forest Way. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.