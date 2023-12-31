RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of families celebrated the new year early Sunday at Marbles Kids Museum.

The museum hosted its annual “Noon Year’s Eve” event where children participated in a variety of activities teaching them how different cultures celebrate the new year. There was also a marble drop at noon and kids were popping bubble wrap on the floor to simulate the sound of fireworks and dancing throughout Curiosity Square.

Shea Lance brought her 5-year-old twins, Ava and James, out to enjoy the celebration. A CBS 17 crew caught up with the family as they were doing crafts. Shea said it’s important for them to enjoy the holiday while still being in bed by 7 p.m.

“They can celebrate the new year at noon and really be a part of it and understand what we’re doing today,” Lance said.

Children and their families celebrated new year’s early at the ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ event at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh. (Joseph Holloway / CBS 17)

There was also a quieter celebration for children who need it. The activities continued all day at Marbles, with staff saying it’s important that kids aren’t left out on an often adult-centered holiday.

“We make sure that families understand your children should be involved,” said Shenette Swann, guest engagement manager at Marbles.

The museum says it sold more than two-thousand tickets for the event.