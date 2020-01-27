Raleigh, Chapel Hill Chinese New Year Festivals canceled in wake of coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second Triangle-area Chinese New Year Event has decided to cancel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Triangle Area Chinese American Society planned an event for Saturday at Dorton Arena at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

However, on Monday the group decided to call off the event because of concerns from “performers and vendors,” organizer Cyndy Yu-Robinson told CBS 17.

Prepaid ticket holders may request refunds at the place where they purchased their tickets, starting Jan. 29 through Feb. 15 only, the group said in a news release.

Another Chinese New Year event scheduled for Sunday in Chapel Hill has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said earlier Monday.

The 2020 LightUp Festival was planned to take place at 140 West Plaza in downtown Chapel Hill.

“Due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus during the peak travel season in China, the LightUp team made the decision out of an abundance of caution,” the news release said.

As of Monday, five Americans have been diagnosed with the virus and all had traveled to central China. Health officials are investigating who they’ve been in contact with. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 32 people who were thought to be possible cases have been ruled out.

The virus has sickened thousands of people, mostly in China, and caused dozens of deaths. The outbreak was first identified in the city of Wuhan in central China.

Officials did not say when the Chapel Hill festival would take place.

“For the people of our community whose family and friends are directly impacted by the outbreak, our thoughts and prayers are with you,” the news release said.

