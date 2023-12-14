RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the cold weather season in full swing, one of the best ways to warm up with is with a cup of hot chocolate.

Yelp recently released it’s 2023 list of top 50 places in the United States and Canada to get a cup of hot cocoa — whipped cream optional — and a Raleigh chocolatier has made this year’s rankings.

Escazú Chocolates, located at 936 N. Blount St., came in at No. 17 on the list.

According to the business’ Yelp page, the women-owned business has been sorting, roasting and grinding Latin American cacao beans into chocolate since 2008.

Escazú is co-owned and operated by Danielle Centeno and Tiana Young. According to Escazú’s website, Centeno combined her culinary background with her Venezuelan heritage and “curiosity about bean-to-bar chocolate making” to co-found the business. Young began as a worker at the shop who was interested in entrepreneurship, which eventually led to part ownership in the business.

Escazú prides itself in producing “locally made, carefully crafted” chocolate products.

“We curate cacao beans from Latin America, then process them into dark chocolate bars, confections, ice cream and drinks at our chocolate factory in downtown Raleigh,” their website says. “In the front of our chocolate factory is our retail shop where we provide an immersive chocolate experience. Here you’ll find the broadest selection of our chocolate offerings, as well as goods we’ve sourced from other local and woman-owned makers.”

Escazú is the only North Carolina business to make the list.

Yelp’s list was compiled by looking at businesses in the food and restaurants category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “hot cocoa” and “hot chocolate.” Yelp then ranked them based on several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those same two terms.