RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With Christmas just over a week away, there are plenty of impressive light displays and decorations across the Triangle, including several in Raleigh that are helping good causes.

Edward Thompson and his family transform the front yard of their Raleigh home into a life-sized Candyland board game.

“We based it off of Give Kids the World, which is a place I went to for my make a wish. It’s an amazing place, they have an all-accessible Candyland board game down there,” Thompson explained.

Thompson visited the Florida organization as part of his wish following his cancer diagnosis. With the organization’s resort having to close during the pandemic, they started the display as a way to give back during the holidays.

“It is a very amazing place, and we love giving back to them,” he said.

The display allows kids to play Candyland, using themselves as game pieces. When people visit, they’re encouraged to donate to Give Kids the World.

Elsewhere in Raleigh, Winter Song Road has been transformed into a southern winter wonderland.

“We just get really excited about bringing people joy and the Christmas season. So, literally everyone just acts like big kids, and it’s more lights the better,” said Jenn Nowalk.

Like Candyland, the effort in the North Raleigh neighborhood really picked up during COVID,

“Each year we kinda keep going bigger, and we talk about it all year long because we get really excited about it,” Nowalk explained.

On top of bringing plenty of wow’s to visitors, the neighborhood is also raising money for Triangle Spokes Group, which aims to give bikes to area kids in need this holiday season.