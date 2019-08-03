Raleigh church cancels services at sanctuary after fire damages building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh church has canceled worship services on Sunday after a fire damaged their building Friday night.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church, at 2721 East Millbrook Road, officials said.

The church has a large building that includes classrooms, a thrift store, the sanctuary and the warehouse.

The fire was in the warehouse portion of the building. The church sanctuary was not damaged by fire, according to fire crews at the scene Friday night.

However, church officials said there was extensive water damage throughout the building.

The church thrift store is also closed, officials said.

Church pastor Andy George released a statement to the congregation on Saturday:

You may have seen on the local news or through social media that there was a fire Friday evening around 11pm at the Crossroads Fellowship Millbrook Campus. The fire originated in the warehouse area. Everyone is safe and the fire damage was minimized. However, there is extensive water damage throughout the building. All Sunday worship services, programs and evening events are canceled at the Millbrook Campus. Please join us online as I will speak to the church family at the regular service times 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Missions Thrift Store will be closed on Saturday and until further notice. All services and programs at the Wake Forest Campus will continue as scheduled. Although there is significant damage, the situation could have been much worse. The excellent work of our friends at the Raleigh Fire Department, Raleigh Police Department and Wake County EMS cannot be overstated enough and we greatly appreciate their service. When situations like this happen at a church, the common phrase is “the church is its people not a building.” This is surely the case for Crossroads Fellowship even though the Millbrook Campus building is the hub of hundreds of events, meetings and outreaches each week that touch thousands of people! The staff, elders and congregation ask for your continued prayers and support as we navigate the coming days. We will update you again soon. -Senior Pastor Andy George