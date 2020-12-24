Raleigh church gets creative to celebrate Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Gov. Roy Cooper is urging people to remain vigilant and that’s likely to change how many of us celebrate Christmas Eve. Those crowded indoor church services are now a concern.

Open Door Church has been having services outdoors for months. So Pastor Dwayne Milioni said it just made sense to do it for Christmas Eve. They moved the service up a day because of the weather.

“Looks like we’re going to have a great turnout,” Milioni said.

People brought their chairs and masks. The church served up hot chocolate.

“We are blessed that we have a good amount of space outside,” he said.

He said his congregation has mixed feelings about how to respond to COVID-19.

“Our belief is that Christ is still alive and this is still a season where we can celebrate and we’re just going to do everything we can to make that happen,” he said.

“I love the outdoor service because there’s nothing like being with your fellow believers,” Willa Martin, a member said.

State leaders are urging people to take the virus seriously. The Governor introduced two pastors at Tuesday’s press conference, both holding services online.

According to the state’s latest data, religious gatherings are behind 1945 cases and 32 deaths.

“Since March 14 we have been holding all of our services, our programs, everything we do virtually,” Pastor Nancy Petty with Pullen Memorial Baptist Church said.

She told CBS 17 Christmas would be no different.

“When folks gather in large groups we know that’s how the virus spreads and we don’t want to be a part of that,” Petty said.

And to those that miss those indoor services, she had this message.

“This is a moment in time in which we have to do something that is not just about us. That is for the common good for the betterment of the community,” she explained.

CBS 17 also found a couple of churches that require reservations for Christmas Eve services. That way they can know how many people are coming and ensure there’s enough space to social distance.