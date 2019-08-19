Raleigh church holds 1st worship services in sanctuary since fire hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Words of worship resonated through Crossroads Fellowship Church on Millbrook Road Sunday.

“It’s really good to be back with your fellow believers,” said member Charee Dennis.

Two weeks ago, they didn’t know if that would happen. The building caught fire late one Friday night.

“We stood in the parking lot for about five hours. The Raleigh Fire Department, Raleigh Police Department [and] Wake County EMS were absolutely tremendous. They saved this building,” said executive pastor David Howell.

Howell said the fire sparked where their Christmas supplies are stored.

Smoke and water damage shut down much of the building.

“I’m so thankful no one was here, no one was hurt and it was just a minor area,” said community chaplain Ginny Bradshaw.

Sunday was the first day that church goers said the building’s been back to normal.

“It means so much because this is your family and so this is where you come together,” said Bradshaw. Other activities are held in the church, like school testing and corporate meetings.

“The church is the people, but this building it belongs to the community,” said Howell.

Equipment and tape is still up around the children’s ministry. They expect that to be back open next Sunday.

Church leaders said it’s important to remember it’s only a building and only stuff. It’s the people inside that matter and will grow from this experience, church officials said.

“It was difficult and any time you come through something this tough, when you come out the other side you know you’ve learned from it, you’ve gotten stronger, you’re going to be better,” said Howell.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Church leaders said arson has been ruled out.

