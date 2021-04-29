Raleigh church reacts to decision to expand capacity at indoor gatherings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Friday, indoor capacity at places such as churches will be expanded to 100 people.

By June 1, Governor Roy Cooper said he plans to lift most pandemic-related restrictions, including expansion of capacity at indoor gatherings and mass gathering requirements.

Even with the Governor‘s plans to lift those requirements, New Hope Baptist Church senior pastor Randy Carter says he doesn’t feel comfortable removing most limits at his church just yet.

He credits their mask, capacity and distancing requirements for keeping the virus at bay because no cases have been traced back to the church.

“If they will work with us on our protocols, then yes, we feel like they can be safe; if they can keep their mask on, if they can sit in the designated seating areas and that takes a little work to remind people,” Carter said.

Carter says churchgoers can still watch online and he says he’s still keeping a close eye on any changes made by the state and the CDC.