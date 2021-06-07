Raleigh City Council adopts budget featuring property tax increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council on Monday voted to adopt its budget for the 2022 fiscal year. It features a 1.78-cent increase in property taxes, some of which will go toward funding an affordable housing bond approved by voters.

The new tax rate for the city will be 35.52 cents per $100 valuation. The budget also includes an increase of $1 per month for solid waste services for yard waste and a 1.5-percent increase in fees for Raleigh Water.

The 2022 budget funds the creation of a Parks and Greenway Patrol Unit that will include six dedicated officers and a sergeant that will work to enhance safety on greenways, trails, and other natural resources.

The budget proposal also features increasing the living wage rate for full-time city employees to just north of $36,000. It would also call for annual merit increases to general and public safety open-range employees.

Among the funds designated for capital asset maintenance: $8 million for street resurfacing, $4 million for pedestrian and bicycle improvements, and $2 million for general facility improvements, a release said.