Raleigh City Council continues discussion on bringing tiny homes to city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As housing costs continue to rise across the Triangle, Raleigh city leaders are discussing bringing a unique alternative to town.

The Raleigh City Council is seemingly moving forward with potentially welcoming tiny homes to Raleigh.

The council discussed it briefly during a meeting Tuesday and set a date next month to learn more about the possibility.

It’s a housing option that the owners of the company called Tiny Homes Raleigh say is needed as the city continues to grow.

The average home price in Raleigh is between $350,000 and $400,000 compared to a tiny home at around $70,000 to $120,000.

“A lot of more millennials need an affordable house to buy and right now in Raleigh, there’s just not many options for that. So hopefully tiny homes can help bridge that gap,” said Dexter Tillett with Tiny Homes Raleigh.

While some cities are slow to pick up the trend it seems to already be a popular choice in the growing city of Austin, Texas where they have entire tiny house communities, like the Village Farm Tiny Home Community.

The first Austin residents moved in during 2018 and today there are more than 100 residents with 68 new lots on the way.

“We have a waitlist. Whenever we do have a home come up for sale we usually sell it the same day. I have lived here for two and a half years and can speak to how special it is,” said Rebecca Powers, sales and customer care manager for the Village Farm Tiny Home Community.

“When you own less items and you have that financial security and connection to your neighbors it’s incredibly rewarding and deeply fulfilling,” Powers added.

The Raleigh City Council will hold a deeper discussion on the topic at their meeting on December 7.

