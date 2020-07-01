Raleigh city council eyes July 14 as date to select new representative after Martin’s resignation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is moving forward after agreeing on a plan to replace a councilman who abruptly resigned Friday. Saige Martin, an outspoken now-former representative, faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Martin was elected in November 2019. He promised fresh ideas and a progressive agenda.

He resigned just hours after the News & Observer published accounts by four current and former North Carolina State University students. They claimed Martin sexually assaulted them. Martin worked as a teaching assistant at the university.

“Anyone who is alleged to have been involved in this type of conduct deserves a good look at (and) a review,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

That’s why she’s asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to review the case. Martin has not been charged.

N.C. State Police said they don’t have any record of complaints.

Freeman said its important they talk with the accusers.

“Our goal is to try and obtain justice for them; to try to make sure they have whatever support they feel like they need and then to prevent this kind of conduct going forward,” Freeman said.

The city council held a special virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon to determine how to go about filling Martin’s seat. He represented District D, which is southwest Raleigh.

“This has been a very difficult time for all of us,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at the end of the meeting.

The council agreed to the following timelines:

July 1: Application goes up on city website

July 10: Deadline to apply

July 12: Candidate form, held virtually

July 14: Special meeting held to select a new representative

“I look forward to seeing what happens during this process and who emerges as candidates. And I would quite frankly urge anybody who is passionate about serving to please apply,” Baldwin said.

A petition has already started for former city councilwoman Kay Crowder. She represented District D and lost to Martin in the fall. If selected, she pledged not to seek re-election in 2021.

