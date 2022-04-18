RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of streets in Raleigh could be getting a lower speed limit.

During its morning work session Tuesday, beginning at 11:30, the Raleigh City Council will hear three plans for reducing the citywide speed limit on neighborhood streets.

The plans would look at lowering that to 25 mph and 30 mph on neighborhood streets.

Jason Cunningham lives in North Hills and said cars drive too fast down his residential street. He’s in favor of lower speed limits.

“I think it would be a good thing, but if there’s no enforcement I think that it doesn’t really matter,” Cunnigham said.

Currently, most speed limit changes are initiated by people who live in those neighborhoods.

The program has gained speed recently, as the council has approved speed reductions for 64 streets this year and 128 last, compared to 140 streets for 2015-2020 combined, according to the city.

District E Council Member David Knight said he inquired about the process for a citywide change because speeding is one of the top concerns he hears from constituents.

“The experts can really take a look at these neighborhood streets and decide, if they need to be, if the speed needs to be reduced, and not just wait on the citizens to initiate these processes which can take a while,” Knight said.

One option is for the city to continue with its current citizen initiated plan. According to the city’s transportation department, it would take approximately 21 years, at the current pace, to lower the speed limit on the more than 4,000 neighborhood streets that remain unchanged.

Vanessa Caliao believes a lower speed limit, that’s also enforced would make her walks safer.

“I wish it were more cohesive and organized, I honestly didn’t even notice that they had changed the speed limit signs here because it hasn’t changed anybody’s behavior,” Caliao said. “So, I think if they did more of a citywide thing and made a big deal about it people might pay attention better, especially if they knew that it was being more enforced.”

Knight said there will be public feedback sessions if the process moves forward.

Click here to read the plans that will be presented to the council.