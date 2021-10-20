Raleigh City Council hosting ‘Ask A Planner’ event ahead of Western Boulevard Corridor project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council is holding a virtual “Ask A Planner” event Wednesday ahead of its Western Boulevard Corridor study that will connect Raleigh and Cary.

The event, according to raleighnc.gov, is a chance for residents to learn more about the study, and project, that will connect the two cities’ downtowns.

In 2016, Wake County voters approved a plan that invested in public transit that put the Wake County Transit Plan in motion, the website said.

The plan calls for building approximately 20 miles of transit lanes and four Bus Rapid Transit corridors, this project being one of them.

The “Ask A Planner” begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed here through zoom. More about the event, and others like it, here.