Raleigh city council member to host virtual listening session with police chief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh City Council member David Knight will host a listening session with Police Chief Estella Patterson on Wednesday evening.

The session will take place virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m.

Chief Patterson, who was sworn into office on Aug. 12, will discuss her vision for the Raleigh Police Department as well as observations since she has joined the department.

Questions will be answered following Chief Patterson’s remarks.

Registration is not required.

Click here to join the session.