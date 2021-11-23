Raleigh city council member to host virtual listening session with police chief

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raleigh Chief Estella Patterson swearing in ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh City Council member David Knight will host a listening session with Police Chief Estella Patterson on Wednesday evening.

The session will take place virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m.

Chief Patterson, who was sworn into office on Aug. 12, will discuss her vision for the Raleigh Police Department as well as observations since she has joined the department.

Questions will be answered following Chief Patterson’s remarks.

Registration is not required.

Click here to join the session.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories