RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Raleigh council members will vote on whether they want to introduce a $275 million bond on a future ballot item.

At a May 17 meeting, the council directed city staff to move forward with drafting the language for a potential parks bond. The bond would fund the improvement, expansions and creation of new parks, greenways and recreational facilities for the city.

That bond could come at a cost of $275 million, however.

For the owner of a medium-valued home, estimated to be about $256,500, the measure would cost an additional $103. The parks bond would be seen on the Nov. 8 ballot.

City staff has been asked to look for additional funding sources outside of the bond to help support the more than 20 projects that would be covered under the ballot item.

The official process to get a new park bond on the ballot began in early 2020. Those talks were put on pause at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but restarted in spring of 2021.

If passed by the council and approved by voters, this would be the largest park bond in the city’s history. In 2014, voters passed a more than $91.7 million bond. But, there are projects still under design and construction under a bond.

Seven years earlier in 2007, voters approved a $88.6 million parks and greenway bond. And even furthermore, just a few years prior to that, voters passed a $49.2 million bond in 2003.

City council will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at 222 W. Hargett St. to formally adopt the bond’s purpose and dollar amount.

Council will meet twice more to formally introduce the ballot item and provide a public hearing before the bond can be listed on the final Nov. 8 ballot.