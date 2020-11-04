Raleigh City Council selects Marchell Adams-David as new city manager

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s city council has selected Marchell Adams-David as the new city manager.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin remarked on the unanimous selection, calling it a “great day for the City of Raleigh”.

Adams-David, Raleigh’s assistant city manager, has worked for more than 27 years in local government and Baldwin believes she understands Raleigh and the community

“Sometimes it takes a national search to realize that you have exactly what you need right here at home,” Baldwin said.

She will replace Ruffin Hall, who announced his intentions to retire back in August. His retirement is effective Dec. 31.

Hall served as city manager since November 2013.

The City of Raleigh conducted a national search which included 56 applications from candidates across the U.S. From that list, the pool was narrowed from 17 to six, before Adams-David was chosen.

“During the interview process, it quickly became clear that Marchell — who has served as an Assistant City Manager here for seven years — was uniquely positioned to lead our City. She has an incredible combination of experience and vision. She also understands the challenges of social and racial justice, and demonstrated her ability to lead on these issues. All of us on the City Council look forward to working with Marchell and our professional staff to move our city forward into 2021,” Baldwin said.