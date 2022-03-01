RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh City Council could decide Tuesday to lower the speed limits on more streets.

The proposal would lower the speed limits on Kelway Drive in northeast Raleigh and Sawmill Road between Creedmoor and Six Forks from 35 mph to 30 mph and Carnage Drive near Garner Road would go from 35 mph to 25 mph.

The city is doing this in areas where speeding is a problem and John Hrivnak tells CBS 17 it’s a big concern off Sawmill Road.

“In both directions, I find cars are often going 45, 50 miles an hour,” Hrivnak said.

Some neighbors who live off Sawmill say they don’t think the speed limit will be enough to change things.

“Having someone reinforce it would be more helpful. I think lowering it, nobody will really care,” said resident Myra Nario.

CBS 17 took those concerns to the city’s transportation director. He said they will talk with the police department about increasing speed enforcement.