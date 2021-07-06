Raleigh city council unanimously adopts ordinance banning hairstyle discrimination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During a meeting Tuesday, Raleigh city council members unanimously adopted a nondiscrimination ordinance on hairstyles.

According to the new policy, the city opposes discrimination based on an individual’s hair texture or hairstyle, if that hair texture or that hairstyle is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin, including, but not limited to braids, locks, twists, tight coils or curls, cornrows, Bantu knots, and Afros.

The topic was addressed by Council Member Stormie Forte who said other neighboring municipalities, including Durham, had adopted similar policies.

“Equity, diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of a strong local economy and commercial activities within the City should support economic growth and not hamper it. The City will not tolerate illegal discrimination and encourages its corporate and individual community partners to oppose discrimination in all forms,” the policy reads in part.

The ordinance took effect immediately after its adoption.