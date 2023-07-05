RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh city leaders voted to approve a project that would create dozens of more affordable places for families to live.

Ten empty lots within a one-mile radius marked as City of Raleigh property are now a symbol of the future.

“All of the sites are located in downtown or very close proximity to downtown, and at least a third of the units are set aside for households with extremely low incomes earning at or below 30 percent of the area median income,” explained Holly Gallagher, with the City of Raleigh.

City council members voted to approve a long-term lease on their properties, to create 27 affordable housing units.

“Southeast Raleigh promise will have a lease of the land for 75 years and they’re paying just a dollar per year in rent,” said Gallagher. “This allows the city to retain the property and ensure long term affordability as we are the owners.”

According to the North Carolina Housing Coalition, 45 percent of renters in Wake County struggle to afford their homes.

“We recognize the immense need for affordable housing in the community, especially downtown,” added Gallagher.

Raleigh leaders are seven years into a 10 year goal to create 5,700 affordable housing units.

Right now, they’re just shy of 3,500 units, and hundreds more are in the works.

In the new budget, Gallagher said millions of dollars have been allocated just for their mission.

“A big bulk of that $33 million in the budget comes from the affordable housing bond, where we’ll be doing site acquisition, purchasing, land down payment assistance, home repair, public private partnerships and more,” she said.

Another large portion of the money for affordable housing comes from property tax revenue and federal funding.