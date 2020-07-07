Raleigh City Council votes unanimously to recognize Juneteenth as city holiday

FILE – This Feb. 18, 2005, file photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday, June 17, 2020, recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to recognize Juneteenth as a city holiday.

The vote amends the 2020-21 calendar to recognize the day as a paid holiday for city workers.

Juneteenth, June 19 1865, is the day when African-Americans in Texas received notice that slavery was abolished via the 13th Amendment.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted Monday and approved a paid day off for county workers for the Juneteenth holiday.

