Raleigh City Council votes unanimously to recognize Juneteenth as city holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to recognize Juneteenth as a city holiday.
The vote amends the 2020-21 calendar to recognize the day as a paid holiday for city workers.
Juneteenth, June 19 1865, is the day when African-Americans in Texas received notice that slavery was abolished via the 13th Amendment.
The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted Monday and approved a paid day off for county workers for the Juneteenth holiday.
This story will be updated.
