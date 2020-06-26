Raleigh city councilman resigns amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saige Martin (Courtesy: City of Raleigh Government)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Raleigh City Councilor Saige Martin has resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Martin offered his resignation Friday and Baldwin accepted his resignation.

Baldwin released the following statement on Martin’s resignation:

I am shocked by the allegations made against Councilor Saige Martin. He has offered and I have accepted his resignation. Any type of unwanted sexual behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated or excused, especially when perpetrated by someone in a position of influence or power. I commend the survivors for the courage to come forward to tell their stories.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories