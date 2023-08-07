The Raleigh Municipal Building also known as Raleigh city hall. Photo from City of Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The entire Raleigh city hall building was without air conditioning on Monday, leading many city employees to work from home.

The outage started around noon in the six-story Raleigh Municipal Building at 222 W. Hargett St. and crews were still working on the system Monday evening, according to Raleigh officials.

The city hall building houses several departments including the city clerk, mayor, communications, Raleigh finance, parks and recreation and the city revenue collector.

People who are able to work from home did so Monday and will do so again Tuesday until the air conditioning is repaired, officials said.

There is no time frame on when the air conditioning will be restored.

The Raleigh Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday as scheduled.

“We will ensure a safe and healthy environment for people attending,” city officials said in a news release.