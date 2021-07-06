Raleigh city leaders approve measure to make up for ‘missing middle’ by allowing more townhouses, duplexes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council on Tuesday night approved a text change to an ordinance that will allow townhomes and duplexes in single-family, detached-house neighborhoods.

The vote was 6-1 in favor. Councilman David Cox was the only one to oppose it.

The idea of the ordinance is to address a shortage of housing considered affordable to the city’s middle class — especially for those looking for a step in between for those looking to move up from apartment living but can’t afford a single-family home.

According to the latest census data, the median household income in Raleigh is about $67,200. The median price of a house is more than $248,000.

The shortage of such housing is referred to as the “missing middle.”

This story will be updated.