Raleigh city leaders approve measure to make up for ‘missing middle’ by allowing more townhouses, duplexes

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council on Tuesday night approved a text change to an ordinance that will allow townhomes and duplexes in single-family, detached-house neighborhoods.

The vote was 6-1 in favor. Councilman David Cox was the only one to oppose it.

The idea of the ordinance is to address a shortage of housing considered affordable to the city’s middle class — especially for those looking for a step in between for those looking to move up from apartment living but can’t afford a single-family home.

According to the latest census data, the median household income in Raleigh is about $67,200. The median price of a house is more than $248,000.

The shortage of such housing is referred to as the “missing middle.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories