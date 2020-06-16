Raleigh city leaders hire firm to review police response to protests and unrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is hiring an independent consulting firm to review the police department’s response to recent protests that were sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

In a virtual Raleigh City Council meeting on Tuesday, City Manager Ruffin Hall announced the city will spend $87,500 to hire 21st Century Policing, also known as 21 CP Solutions.

“The firm focuses on best practices, for effective, integrity-driven policing that is committed to building trust,” Hall said.

The company 21 CP Solutions is made up of retired police chiefs, lawyers and social scientists.

“While it is a good step for Raleigh to take to draw attention to the interactions police had with protesters two weeks ago, I think it’s important we focus on community-based solutions,” said Greear Webb, of Raleigh Demands Justice. “I definitely don’t have a lot of confidence in this firm. I know it’s just another example of police policing the police.”

The group will be paid to review Raleigh police policies and procedures, evaluate whether officers followed those during the protests and following unrest, and then provide a report detailing their findings and recommendations.

“As the police chief, I can say some change is needed and welcomed,” Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The firm Raleigh hired has performed similar reviews in other major cities such as Cleveland, Cincinnati, Sacramento and Minneapolis — where George Floyd was killed by police.

“With this group’s investigation in Minneapolis, it obviously didn’t prevent the George Floyd murder,” said Webb. “So I’d like to see the Raleigh City Council put more emphasis on consequences for officers that break away from policy.”

The money to pay for the independent review will come from the Raleigh police operating budget. The review is expected to be completed by the end of September.

