RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Safety concerns renewed after a stabbing overnight near Raleigh’s downtown transit center.

The violent attack comes as city leaders look to get outside help to patrol the area.

Raleigh officials said they are looking to hire a private security firm to patrol and man the area around the transit center.

As of Wednesday afternoon, they have already received two bids.

It is a new idea, but officials look to have a team in place later this month.

Raleigh city leaders are ramping up security and safety downtown, especially by the transit center, where officials have said there is an increase in crime.

They are enhancing surveillance systems, including adding more cameras.

Officials are also working on adding patrols.

“It just adds eyes and ears,” said Bill King, the President of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

The Raleigh Police Department is currently down 93 out of 792 sworn officers.

King told CBS 17 that city officials are now looking elsewhere for assistance to ensure the area near Wilmington and Blount Streets is safe.

“Current discussions are focused on adding some additional private security,” he explained.

It’s a start.

People who live and work downtown told CBS 17 they hope to find a better solution.

“I don’t want us to put a Band-Aid over a broken leg,” said Coco Filipina. “I’m really hoping they come up with some sort of solution, because I love being downtown.”

While recruitment efforts for the police department and obtaining private security teams continue, the DRA has about 13-16 unarmed “safety and hospitality ambassadors” to help watch the problem areas.

“They will still rely on the police to respond. And so what they do, though, is they add, a sort of quickness to that response by being able to immediately see something,” said King.

But the deterrence won’t enough.

King said there’s a bigger plan, and a bigger hope for the future of Downtown Raleigh.

“We’d love to see a long term, a transit police force there, which is common in transit systems around the country,” he added.

King, and other city officials, do not have an estimated cost in mind for the private security firm.

The private guards, for now, would patrol the area of the transit center and adjacent streets and plazas.