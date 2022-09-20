RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Seaboard Train Station building in Raleigh will be preserved.

At Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting, council members approved rezoning the area where the building sits to allow for a 20-story mixed-use development.

It’s win-win for developers and some city preservationists when it comes to a piece of Raleigh’s history.

“This compromise was not easy,” said Jamie Schwedler with Parker Poe, a representative of the developer, Turnbridge Equities.

The motion was approved under conditions that the Seaboard Train Station must be preserved.

The conditions allow the building to be relocated by a third party.

If they don’t relocate the building, the developers can preserve a minimum of 50 percent of the building facade, or relocate a minimum of 50 percent of the building elsewhere onsite. They also can remove the building and document the structure but if they do this, the building height would have to be limited to seven stories.

“After great debate we feel this is meaningful preservation,” said Dana Deaton, a member of the Save Seaboard Train Station Task Force. The group fought to preserve the structure.

At Tuesday’s meeting, she and other members of the task force expressed support for the conditions.

“Will the entire train station be saved in its original location? No, but a minimum of 50 percent of the main part of the building, including the eastern facade, will be saved either in place or on their parcel or Turnbridge or another group can move it to an adjacent property,” said Deaton.

As for how much of the train station building will be preserved, that remains to be determined.

The Save Seabord group says developers will work to save more than 50 percent of the building.