RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Big changes could be coming to a portion of the Mine Creek Greenway in Raleigh.

City staff held an open house on Thursday night to update the public about the project, while also taking feedback and questions from those who came out.

“We haven’t come up with a specific design for what’s going to go on, but we want to give the opportunity for the community to share some feedback and input on potential improvements that could go into the final design,” said David Bender, Capital Projects Manager for the City of Raleigh.

The plan recommended by city staff would realign the existing greenway to avoid crossing the creek, thus eliminating two aging bridges.

“The city is concerned about this section where there are deteriorated timber structures that need to be removed,” Bender explained.

He says there are also concerns with sight lines and other safety issues with the existing trail. But, moving the greenway to avoid crossing the creek would put it significantly closer to around a dozen homes.

“I’ve been opposed to it since day one,” said Kay Maningas, who says she measured the distance between her back steps and the proposed trail at around 23 feet.

“We lose all our privacy and our security, there will be a big noise factor,” she said.

She and many of her neighbors would prefer to see the decades-old bridges replaced, with the path of the trail staying consistent as it is now, “The users of the greenway, they all like it also, they say it’s one of the prettiest places of the greenway itself.”

Replacing the bridges was an option considered by city staff, but was not the option recommended. The replacement of the bridges would cost anywhere between $1.5 to $1.75 million, compared to around $600,000 for the realignment.

Plans to shift the trail would include fencing and signage to try to limit the impact for those living in the area.

Staff are expected to provide an update to the city council early next year. If all goes to plan, construction is set to start next summer.