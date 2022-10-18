RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council members remembered the five lives lost in Thursday’s mass shooting with a moment of silence during a meeting.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke to council members as she held back tears.

“The light that normally shines on the city of Raleigh does not burn as bright because we have lost five people as a result of a senseless act of gun violence,” said Baldwin.

As the Raleigh Police Department works to uncover more about what happened Thursday night, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, gave an update on two of the victims.

The five victims from the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh. (Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

“With respect to the injured victims and suspect we have received good news that one of the injured victims, Ms. Marille Gardner is still hospitalized, but she is improving. Our prayers continue to be with her. Officer Clark, who was treated and released on the day of the incident is doing well. He is vibrant and energetic and just itching to get back to work,” said Patterson.

The Raleigh Police Department says the 15-year-old suspect is still in critical condition.

Patterson also says she spoke with the family of fallen officer Gabriel Torres.

“I met with Ms. Torres this past Sunday and she asked that I share her gratitude for all that this community has done to honor the life of officer Torres and to support her, her daughter, and the entire family,” said Patterson.

The city is planning to host a vigil Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Raleigh police chief says the department is putting together a five-day report which they expect to be released this week. Such reports are standard after officers are involved in a shooting.