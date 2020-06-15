Raleigh city leaders to discuss face mask requirement amid rising COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh city leaders said Monday they would discuss requiring masks in the city as COVID-19 cases increase in North Carolina.

The Raleigh City Council said they would debate the issue and possibly vote on it during a Tuesday meeting.

The ordinance would require people in Raleigh to wear masks or face coverings while in public.

The city of Durham and the county already have a rule that requires the wearing of face masks.

N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill have announced they would both require students, staff, and visitors to wear masks.

North Carolina added 983 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as 11,349 tests were completed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are a total of 45,102 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

