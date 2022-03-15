RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh city leaders have taken a step closer to what they said will make the city more walkable and more environmentally friendly.

On Tuesday afternoon, city council members voted to drop the parking minimum requirements for new buildings.

It will not affect existing parking spaces or decks.

City leaders said the goal is to start encouraging people not to drive everywhere.

But, it’s going to take a while for that to happen. Parking is already a precious commodity in the city.

“Traffic has picked up. There are not enough spots,” said Kevin Sawadogo.

“I feel like it’s gotten better, but there definitely could be some improvements,” added Sarah McVay.

It’s something that some believe, people should start cutting back on.

“[Parking and driving] affect our city by creating pollution, by creating sprawl and increasing housing costs,” said Jen Truman, who spoke at the public hearing. “Quite frankly, we want a different future.”

The existing parking minimums required developers to plan for parking, based on the estimated amount of people who will live, work, or travel to a specific neighborhood or the building they are creating.

But city leaders have decided to remove that rule for new buildings, hoping to encourage people to stop driving everywhere. They’re also looking at capping the amount of parking spaces that can be installed for a development.

They think this will help the environment and make the city more walkable.

“If there’s an alternative that works for people, then yeah, there’s no problem,” Sawadogo said.

Some said they don’t think there is an alternative option.

“We definitely need to improve our public transportation,” McVay said. “When you think about cities, bigger cities, have that.”

While some people may believe it’s a good start, they don’t think the city is ready for this kind of change just yet.

“If everyone is thinking that this text change will convince people to give up their cars and go transit, if we had a transit system like Charlotte, we could talk about it,” said one man at the public hearing. “Better not to put the cart before the horse.”

The amendment also requires long-term secured bike spaces for apartments.

If a developer chooses to go over the maximum requirements for parking set by leaders, officials are looking at how these developers can mitigate the environmental impact.