Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall to retire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall announced he will be retiring.

His retirement goes into effect December 31, 2020, the announcement on Wednesday said.

Hall served as the City’s chief executive since November of 2013, the release said.

“In that time Raleigh acquired and developed the master plan for Dorothea Dix Park, approved and implemented the Wake County Transit Plan, opened Raleigh Union Station, a renovated Moore Square Park, a new Central Communications Center, a central operations facility, and numerous parks and community centers,” the release said.

“Serving as the City Manager of Raleigh has been the most rewarding and proud moment of my entire career. I am so grateful of all that we’ve accomplished together. After 25 years of local government service and 7 years as City Manager, I’ve decided it is time for me to retire. I’m ready to explore other opportunities and spend more time with my family,” said Ruffin Hall. “I am very appreciative of all the support I’ve received from the Mayor and Council. While there is never an easy time to leave, it was important for me to make this transition before the next budget process and City Council election.”