RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh leaders said housing has not caught up to how fast the city is growing.

That’s why the city is pushing for more dense development to make sure everyone has a place to live.

The concept is called “Missing Middle housing”, city leaders approved sweeping zoning changes over the past few years to allow for tighter development such as duplexes and condos.

“Not only are we growing at our fast rate, but a lot of our new residents are bringing in more income than some of our Raleighites, so that makes competition for housing more challenging,” Patrick Young, the Raleigh City Planning Director, said. “Which is why we need more housing.”

Wednesday, Young and other city staff held the first of six meetings for community members to better understand their vision for growth.

“Create more options for people across their life cycle, whether they’re young folks with roommates, somebody maybe who has young children, are retired adults…make sure that everybody’s got a place in the neighborhood that they love,” Young said.

Justin DeMontigny lives in Raleigh without a car and wants to see a less commute-driven community.

“So it would be better for people like me if I were to live in communities like that because then I wouldn’t have to rely on the car every day,” DeMontigny said. “Bringing in the density within like the center of the city is a better growth strategy then compared to just expanding out the suburbs as far as possible because that would just increase motor traffic.”

But some homeowners, such as Frank Hielema, are worried that the plans could impact Raleigh’s residential side streets.

His group, Restore Raleigh Zoning, has been pushing against “Missing Middle” re-zoning.

“We think that it’s going to have a significant impact on the character of the neighborhood,” Hielema said. “And I think the city can grow but without impacting traditional single-family neighborhoods.”

But Young said the goal is for change over time.

“We understand that the character of our neighborhoods is part of what makes our community great and we don’t want to lose that or change that,” Young said. “But we do want to make sure that we can grow in an incremental way.”

City staff will be holding “Missing Middle” community meetings in different areas every week until mid-February.