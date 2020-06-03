Raleigh citywide curfew extended to 3rd night following 2 nights of peaceful protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Wednesday that the city will extend the citywide curfew for a third night.

The decision comes after two nights of calm that followed a weekend that featured clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters, as well as instances of vandalism and looting in downtown and the North Hills area of the city following protests against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd by police there.

Saturday and Sunday night saw peaceful protests devolve into violence after law enforcement officers and protesters faced off. Police and Wake County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers released tear gas and threw flashbangs at protesters after they were hit with water bottles and other projectiles. Some protesters said that the officers’ actions were unprovoked.

The decision was made by the mayor on Monday to enact a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. that night into Tuesday morning.

“By setting a curfew, my hope is that this will allow our community to pause, collect ourselves, begin to repair the damage, and turn our focus to the important work of finding connection and commonality,” Baldwin said on Monday. “There are so many people hurting throughout this city, and we need to come together peacefully and as one community.”

Thirty people were arrested by Raleigh police over the weekend for crimes related to the protests, looting, and vandalism. Six people were arrested Monday night for violating the curfew and one person was arrested Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Baldwin explained her reasoning for extending the curfew for a third night:

For the second straight night, our city experienced multiple protests. For the second straight night, the protests were peaceful and without the threat of violence. There were no injuries, no property damage, and no arrests. We saw differing voices coming together and sharing, listening, and learning. This is exactly how we begin to build a new way together. Even with this progress, we cannot relax our focus on keeping our public safe and secure. As such, I am extending the citywide curfew for an additional night beginning at 8 p.m. this evening and ending at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

Baldwin called the decision “incredibly difficult” and said that “the call for justice will and must continue. My intent in extending the curfew is to provide safety for those who protest, safety for those who protect us, and safety for all who call Raleigh home.”

The curfew announcement’s language has been viewed as vague by some and led to questions about who is allowed to leave their homes, when, and for what reasons.

CBS 17 looked into the details of the curfew’s stipulations and put together a guide to inform residents of what’s allowed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and what isn’t.

