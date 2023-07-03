RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The heat is forcing a lot of people to switch up their exercise plans.

Doctors recommend working out early in the morning or later in the day when dealing with extreme heat. CBS 17 heard from several people Monday at Lake Johnson Park following that advice.

These walkers say the heat and humidity was already setting in early.

“I’m trying to get in three miles and it’s hot today, already,” said Tanya Shepherd.

Cathy Powell usually walks 4 ½ miles a day but she tells CBS 17 she’s adjusting her workout and trying to stay out of the sun.

“I usually go across the dam but I think I’m going to hit my two miles and come back and hit the four and just try to stay in the shade as supposed to hitting any of the sun,” said Cathy Powell.

NCDHHS is advising people to take breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning, reduce your normal activity levels and drink more water.

For more advice from the CDC on working out in the heat, click here.