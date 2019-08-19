Raleigh coffee business seeing boosts apart from caffeine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh coffee business is getting a boost from something other than caffeine.

Slingshot coffee just signed a new deal with business giant Coca Cola.

Founded in 2012 Slingshot Cold Brew is now in stores all over the country making its way from being bottled in Raleigh to grocery stores that include Whole Foods, Earth Fare and Fresh Market.

“It’s really our goal to just kind of spread that Sling Shot gospel as far and wide as we can go and do that in a way that never compromises the quality of what we want every bottle to reflect,” said Founder and CEO Jenny Bonchak. Her husband Jonathan is also her business partner.

Jenny is like a walking TED Talk. Incredibly energetic, full of positive energy and business savvy. If you are around her it’s like you’re breathing the caffeine instead of drinking it. “I think a lot of what we do is kind of rooted in what passion is. I like to talk a lot about that combination that’s so magical of passion and grit” Jenny said as she gave CBS 17 a tour of their Raleigh facility.

“Our goal is to grow those and honor those retailers that said yes to us. And so what we really want to do is just continue to build the best company that we can with a great culture and great ethos and then have products that come out of this company that are a reflection of everybody who works here everybody’s drive and everybody’s passion for what we do”.

Slingshot uses Ethiopian coffee beans to make their signature product.

Cascara tea is another one of their brands. But, it’s what’s inside a little can that’s taking everything to a new level. It’s a “coffee soda”. With flavor choices citrus vanilla cream and black cherry cola it has the fizz of soda and the punch of coffee.

“So we’re really proud of the way that we’re able to hone in on that we’re so hyper-focused on paired with a coffee experience that is unlike any other,” said Jenny.

And it’s gotten the notice of Coca Cola. the company recently reached out to Slingshot and is now a major investor.

Jenny hopes Coke can help them in the areas where they need more expertise.

“And then we can hopefully be a company that is pushing that into our products and then eventually, you know, I want to be able to help other people to strive for those same kinds of things,” Jenny said.

“What we really strive to do here is create and craft a product that is just unbelievably delicious, that pushes boundaries and really honors our supply chain. And so those three things when they can come together we can be acting on that mission. It really does present a type of company and a type of business and a type of product that attracts people.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



