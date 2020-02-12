Raleigh coin shop owner recovering after being shot amid shootout with robbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 71-year-old Raleigh coin shop owner is recovering after being shot in the arm during an armed robbery Tuesday, his family said.

Robert Siems shot at two armed men who tried to rob Golden Isles Rare Coins and Jewelry on West Peace Street, police said

Siems’ son said his father was in good spirits Wednesday, and eager to return to work.

He said his father has run the store since 1999 and has never had an issue before but his dad was not shy about having a firearm inside the store.

Just before 4:30 p.m., two armed men stormed the store. According to a 911 call, the pair both wore masks.

Police confirm Siems fired back at the thieves.

“Robert and I have been friends for a while and we do a lot of business together,” said Reggie Fowler.

Fowler said he wasn’t surprised his friend fought back to protect his business, but was surprised that the crime happened at such a busy corridor, just off Capital Boulevard and not far from multiple busy construction sites.

“I would have never thought it, with that much traffic and as much business that goes on in this little section,” said Fowler. “The dry cleaners normally stayed busy, and Jersey Mike’s stays busy. I was shocked.”

According to the 911 call, the thieves drove off westbound on West Peace Street in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

