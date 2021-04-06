Raleigh college students say they feel unsafe after young woman found dead in her apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A community wants answers after the death of a Raleigh college student. Family, friends, and neighbors came together Tuesday night to remember Christina Matos. They gathered in front of the Signature apartments where she lived and where her body was found Sunday.

CBS 17 checked in again with Raleigh Police. A spokeswoman said there were no updates.

Police said after several North Carolina State parents reached out, they updated their news release to explain there was no ongoing threat.

“She’s in the room, she’s in the apartment, and somebody kill her. I want to know what’s going on. This building has cameras. I want to know what happened,” said Yolanda Matos, Christina’s mother.

Her parents said Christina worked two jobs and was attending Wake Tech in the fall.

“She was a sweet girl, and she had all the future. And I don’t want this to happen to any family, to nobody,” said Geraldo Matos, Christina’s father.

Christina turned 20 on Friday. Her parents said she went out with friends to celebrate her birthday that night. It was the last time she was seen. Friends became concerned when she didn’t show up for a party Saturday. They called police.

“We need justice. We need to know who do this to Christina,” Geraldo said.

The homicide investigation is also concerning for Christina’s neighbors in the building. Many of them are college students.

“It’s kind of scary, especially (because) I live on the bottom floor. A shock, basically,” said N.C. State freshman Sarah Anderson.

Anderson said she no longer feels safe here.

“Signature could have handled it better. It could have had more security measures set up before this happened,” she explained.

“My mom called me, wanting to know what happened and I was like, ‘I don’t know any more than you do,'” N.C. State junior Matthew Strickland said.