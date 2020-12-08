Raleigh community calls for togetherness after 2 children injured in separate shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Surveillance video captured the aftermath of a Saturday night shooting on East Martin Street that injured three people, including a teen boy.

Blood covered parts of the Twin minimart where the victims ran to for help after being shot.

“I think it was kind of crazy. Blood all over the floor from here to yonder. Everybody ran into the store. I said, ‘Somebody call 9-1-1 — hurry up before something else happens,’” said Stephen Brockington.

It’s not the only shooting Raleigh police are currently investigating. Later that same night, another shooting took place on St. Giles Street at the Raleigh Gardens Apartments.

“I just got home and then, all of a sudden, shots were fired. A car came around the corner started laying shots off and I was just like, ‘Oh my god what’s going on?’” said witness Anfrony Bidderman.

The second shooting injured a 12-year-old girl. She wasn’t shot, but police said she was hit by glass and debris from the shooting while in her own home.

“You know it’s just sad because everybody is dying out here. Little kids are dying due to violence. The world needs to be more safe and everybody needs to be together as one,” Bidderman said.

The young girl and three shooting victims are all expected to be OK. However, community members say something needs to change and fast so they can feel safe in their own homes again.

No motive or suspect information has been released yet. Raleigh police continue to investigate.