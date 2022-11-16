RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Experts and community members are coming together to prevent another mass shooting. Tuesday night, dozens of people attended a discussion on gun violence hosted by the News and Observer and NC Insider.

The panelists were Karen Fairley, Executive Director of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools; Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state’s Health Director and Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Jeffrey Swanson, a professor in behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine who also works with the Center for Firearms Law at Duke Law School.

The conversation comes one month after five people were shot and killed in the Hedingham neighborhood. Robert Steele is the fiancé of Mary Marshall.

“She’d want me to honor her memory, she’d want me to honor the other memories for the other victims,” Steele said. “The only way to honor those people is to make sure this doesn’t happen again and I’m gonna be a part of that conversation.”

The panelists stress there’s not one solution. They brought up safe storage, reducing childhood traumas that make someone more likely to commit violence, and red flag laws, which allow family members or law enforcement to request a judge temporarily take a gun away from someone who’s a threat, as steps that would help.

“It’s a key piece to the puzzle and it also provides an instructive example of what a state can do,” Swanson said about red flag laws.

At the school level, Fairley said schools put together threat assessment teams and work to identify at risk children.

“It is not a punitive measure, it is to see what help they need,” Fairley said.

Steele asked the panel what the state is doing to get more counselors in schools. Fairley said the funding for more counselors is there, the problem is they can’t recruit enough counselors to do the job.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was also supposed to be on the panel, but said she did not expect Tuesday’s City Council meeting to end at 8 p.m., which was after the event ended.

“I had to put governing over being there,” Baldwin said. “It’s unfortunate but I had no idea our meeting would last that long.”

Steele said he learned more about red flag laws and how the state is working with schools, finding the conversation informative, but said it’s time to go beyond that.

“The conversation was good tonight, but it’s time to move passed conversation we need to start taking action,” Steele said.