RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community hero has a new HVAC system, all thanks to the help of one company.

ARS/Rescue Rooter gifted Bernice Cooley with a brand-new HVAC system Wednesday morning.

“Let me tell you, I’m just so happy,” said Cooley. “Ain’t no telling what might happen. I’m just as happy, happy, happy as I can be.”

Cooley is the recipient of ARS Cares Community Heroes Program, a nationwide effort to recognize community members making a positive difference in the lives of those around them.

At 89 years old, Cooley has spent her life nurturing and mentoring youth in her church and community.

It’s why her daughter, Ella Whitley, nominated her.

“I’m in and out to provide support for her and try to keep her in her home,” said Whitley. “The last system, thank God, had lasted 30 years, but it was limping along. You never knew. It would go out sometimes and it would seem like it was always the coldest or hottest day of the season.”

Cooley and Whitley say they’re thankful to receive such a wonderful surprise.

It gives Whitley a peace of mind, too.

“I feel like there will be a level of comfort knowing that she’s in a home that has a new system that prayerfully will be reliable,” said Whitley.