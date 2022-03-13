RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thrown-away oyster shells contribute to billions of pounds of waste from the seafood industry each year — that waste typically ends up in landfills.

Raleigh-based RS Shorelines is teaming up with Locals Seafood to launch an oyster shell recycling program called “Roast to Coast.”

During the company’s annual Winter Seafood Jubilee on Sunday, they took the opportunity to spread awareness to people about the program and why it’s important to recycle oysters properly.

Lin Peterson, who is the co-founder of Locals Seafood, said this single act could benefit fishermen along the coast and help oysters grow at a faster rate.

“It’s just great to get those back– back in the water get those shells back in the water to rebuild reefs, keeping water quality paramount and making sure we got healthier water alone or coastline,” Peterson said.

Worth Creech, the senior manager of restoration systems, is the co-inventor of a product that is used at the coast for shoreline restoration.

“Today is a fun way to raise awareness on oyster shell recycling. We use those shells as a natural resource we have here in North Carolina — to put them back into the water to grow more oysters for people to eat.”

Creech co-invented a product where they mix cement with used oyster shells to build reefs along the coastline.

All discarded shells from oysters consumed at Locals Seafood’s Sunday event will be collected and sent to the North Carolina coast to be used in coastal restoration efforts alongside organizations including the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

In the state of North Carolina, oyster shells are banned from disposal landfills. Click here for those details.

Many coastal communities offer recycling options for disposal. For more information on those locations click here.