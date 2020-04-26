Raleigh company offers free disinfectant amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Wake County business is giving back by handing out free hospital-grade disinfectant.

Raleigh Cleaning Company says they stocked up on disinfectant at the beginning of the year.

Saturday, they decided to give it away for free. People drove up with their own empty bottles to be refilled.

The company refilled hundreds of them.

The owner said she got the idea to do the event after seeing the need in the community.

“We started giving it out to all of our elderly clients and I was going and delivering them toilet paper and disinfectant and we were also just offering to our current clients and I was like ‘wow it would be really cool if we could do this for our entire community’,” said Nina Fenwick, owner of Raleigh Cleaning Company

The company also asked for donations for the Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry.

Even though they’ve seen about a 30-percent drop in sales, the owners say it’s important to give back.

