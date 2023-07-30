RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh company is getting a lot of attention right now for discovering that Artificial Intelligence has the potential to design chemical weapons.

The disturbing finding, made by scientists at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals is featured in the Netflix documentary “Unknown: Killer Robots.” CBS 17 spoke to the company’s president and CEO, Sean Ekins, about that discovery.

While his company’s discovery brought to light the dangerous capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, Ekins says the same technology has the potential to help save lives. Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, which employs about a dozen people and is located on the campus of N.C. State University, is using AI in the search for new treatments for rare diseases.

“Initially, we started on infectious diseases, so we found some molecules for Ebola that we’ve taken all the way through to animal studies, and also for COVID,” Ekins explained.

He said that the company has also worked to find treatments for HIV and malaria, among other illnesses.

Scientists at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals also focus on rare and ultra-rare diseases.

“The diseases we go after tend to not get so much attention, and if they do it’s a pretty small amount of funding,” Ekins noted.

But, for the people affected, there is a desperate need for treatments. Ekins keeps a letter from a grieving parent in his office, as a reminder of how important his work is. The note includes a photo of a child who died of a rare disease and urges the company to work to find a treatment.

“Little did they know, we actually worked on the rare disease,” Ekins added.

He says machine learning and Artificial Intelligence play an important role in their work, saving researchers time and allowing the company to focus on multiple diseases at once.

“We, ultimately, are able to design in the computer molecules that normally the chemists would take a long time to come up with,” he said. “We have a pipeline of over 20 different diseases that we’ve been working on, which is unthinkable for such a small company.”

While Ekins knows that AI has dangers and drawbacks, he believes it could also have lifesaving benefits. As his company receives attention for its role in the documentary and its discovery of AI’s potential to design toxic molecules, it’s also receiving more requests from families struggling with rare illnesses, who hope scientists can help their loved ones.

“That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Ekins said, holding up the letter and photo from the grieving parents. “We’re trying to find treatments for these ultra-rare diseases.”