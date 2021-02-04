Raleigh company working to develop a cure for celiac disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the race to find a cure for COVID-19 a local company believes they’ve developed a drug that can cure the damage left behind in the lungs of coronavirus survivors.

“One of the beauties of being in biotech is that at the end of what you do you improve the lives of debilitating diseases,” said John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meter BioPharma.

Temperato and his team of researchers have spent years working on a cure for celiac disease, which impacts 3.5 million people in the United States alone.

“You get exposure to wheat, rye, or barley and that causes an inflammatory response in your gut that a lot of people refer to as a leaky gut which causes some nasty G-I issues,” said Temperato.

That drug, known as Larazotide, is currently the only Celiac treatment in Phase 3 trials and Temperato says the science is simple.

“Basically, what we’re doing is tightening or pulling on the laces, preventing the gut from being leaky so it doesn’t have an inflammatory response,” said Temperato.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing researchers believe Larazotide may have the same anti-inflammatory impact in the lungs of coronavirus patients.

“Since the lining of the lungs are similar to the lining of the gut it can replicate what we’re seeing in the gut in the lungs,” said Temperato.

After success in animal studies, 9 Meter Biopharma partnered with a European company to begin Phase I trials in Australia.

“Until a drug is approved it’s just science,” said Temperato. “After it’s approved it’s just a drug.”

A drug that Temperato believes could change the lives of millions once it receives FDA approval though that timeline is still unclear.