Raleigh considering vaccine requirement, incentives for employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is considering requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a city spokesman confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday.

Raleigh Communications Manager Damien Graham said Raleigh is considering similar requirements and incentives as Wake County and final decisions should be made within the next day.

Earlier in the week, Wake County announced government employees who are already fully vaccinated or get fully vaccinated by Sept. 15 will receive $250 and two days of bonus leave.

Wake County Manager David Ellis cited the delta variant’s spread and surge in cases, largely among the unvaccinated, as a driving factor behind the county’s decision.

“I wouldn’t be encouraging our employees to get vaccinated if I didn’t think it was the right thing to do,” Ellis said. “We’ve led the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 since it first appeared in our community, and this is the next step we must take to protect our 4,200 employees and the people they serve every day.”

Wake County employees who choose not to get fully vaccinated by the Sept. 15 deadline must be tested weekly for COVID-19, starting Sept. 20.

This requirement will remain in place until the county’s positivity rate is less than 5 percent and there is no significant or high community transmission.