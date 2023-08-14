RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Convention Center is a big driver of business for Wake County.

“When we bring people in, the restaurants are full. The hotels are full,” said Kerry Painter, general manager of the convention center complex.

She says they have outgrown their current footprint and are losing out on business.

“We’re losing them to other cities like Charlotte and much as we love our neighbors, we don’t want to give them our business. So, we’re really we’re just there. We’re at the pivot point where we need more space,” she explained.

Painter is hopeful city and county leaders will approve money to double its size. Dollars would come from taxes collected on hotel stays and dining in the county.

A committee is recommending the following investments using money from that fund:

PNC Arena: $300 million

Cary indoor sports complex: $75 million

Proposed Raleigh downtown hotel/parking infrastructure​: $75 million

Red Hat Amphitheatre relocation/Convention Center expansion: $387.5 million

A makeover of the well-known facility would also come with the relocation of the Red Hat Amphitheater. It would essentially be picked up and moved across the street, putting it one block south of where it sits now. A glass bridge would connect the old part of the convention center to the new part.

LMN Architects

“There is a lot of elements. The beauty of the amp, however, is that we don’t have concerts in the winter, so it gives us a chance to keep that moving on, do the season and then sort of, pick it up and bring it over,” Painter said.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners and Raleigh City Council will have to approve the spending.

Wake County Commission Chair Shinica Thomas hopes for a good return on their investment.

“Everyone’s visiting Raleigh. Commissioner Mials talking about people moving here, 56 people a day. So, we want them to come and visit and have wonderful things to do,” Thomas said.

The remainder of the commissioners are showing signs they will vote yes.

“It sounds like we are all excited about the recommendations and we look forward to voting on it,” said Thomas.

If approved, the convention center expansion could be complete in four years.

Next in the process will be Raleigh City Council’s vote on the recommendations. They are expected to hear the recommendations and vote at their meeting on Tuesday. Later this month, county commissioners will vote. Both entities are expected to approve the funding plan.