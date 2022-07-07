Famous LEGO builders will be in Raleigh this weekend at BrickUniverse’s LEGO fan festival (Greyson Beights/BrickUniverse).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will take place this weekend, July 9 and 10, in Raleigh and will feature award-winning LEGO artist Martin Harris.

Martin Harris (Greyson Beights/BrickUniverse)

Harris, originally from West Sussex, England, has previously won multiple awards for his skillful creations. He specializes in recreating movie scenes with LEGO and has garnered a large presence of fans as a result.

Harris is expected to have a “massive live gallery” and is said to be using “vibrant color and energy” in all his builds both days this weekend.

Additionally, Harris will be signing autographs both days at the convention center.

Furthermore, BrickUniverse is bringing other renowned LEGO artists to Raleigh to spice up the weekend.

San Diego-based Jonathan Lopes, Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere, Dallas-based Lia Chan and Cleveland-based E.J. Bocan III will be in attendance with their designs, an official release said. They will also spend one-on-one time with attendees talking about their life as professional LEGO artists.

The convention, to be held at Raleigh Convention Center, will include live LEGO builds, offer fans a chance to meet professional artists such Harris, and, of course, admire professional LEGO creations. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance and can do so by visiting https://www.brickuniverse.com/raleigh.