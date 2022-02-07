Raleigh couple gets deposit back from now closed wedding venue thanks to CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh couple who couldn’t get their deposit back from a wedding venue now has their money thanks to CBS 17.

When the original story aired, their plight also touched the owner of another wedding venue who offered them a discount.

Joyce Collins and Anthony Coleman are once again planning their May wedding after fearing it might never happen.

When wedding venue “The Garden on Millbrook” shut down unexpectedly, and they couldn’t get in contact with anybody there, they thought they would have to get married at the courthouse.

After CBS 17 aired two stories about their situation and located the owner, they got their money back last week in the form of a check which has now cleared their bank.

Collins told Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia she thought their deposit was lost and was surprised it was returned.

She said when they met with the owners of The Garden On Millbrook last week, “they seemed reluctant at first” to refund, but eventually did.

Owner Arlee Griffin told CBS 17 at the time, they decided to give the deposit back even though the couple’s contract with The Garden on Millbrook stipulated the fee was non-refundable.

“We thought it was the right thing to do,” said Griffin.

When the couple’s story aired on CBS 17, it also touched the heart of the manager of “The Fairview” wedding venue in Raleigh.

“I offered them the venue at $1,000 off my normal price,” said manager Brian Biddle. “We are giving them furniture, lighting, and additional items on the house to make it feel like a special place for them.”

For Anthony Coleman, it’s all about bringing joy to his bride-to-be.

“I just want her to be happy in all the decisions we make, and make sure it all goes according to plans and there’s no more hiccups,” Coleman said.

When it comes to choosing a wedding venue the Better Business Bureau says you need to take precautions to avoid wedding problems.

Among the things the BBB says you need to ask any venue:

What kind of guarantees are offered

Get it all in writing

Watch out for unexpected fees

Pay with a credit card

A credit card payment gives you the ability to dispute a fee.

Since photographers, caterers and DJs are separate contractors, you need to make sure you research them too before committing.

Check online reviews and speak with past customers. Also, get all of it in writing

If you need more wedding resources, you can check out this wedding planning link here.